Hattiesburg Fire Dept. now fully staffed with two additions

“Today’s ceremony is special because it’s the first of such for 2020. But it’s even more exciting because, with the addition of these two firefighters being sworn in, we are now officially fully-staffed as a fire department. This is a big step for us,” Barker said. “Increasing our public safety manpower has been a priority for the last two and a half years. With the help of the Hattiesburg City Council, we’ve been able to increase pay, provide educational opportunities and invest in new facilities for them – all which have helped boost our manpower.”