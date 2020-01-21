Former Mississippi State, Wenonah High School player killed in Birmingham

De’Runnya Wilson killed in Birmingham (Source: Mississippi State Athletics)
By WBRC Staff | January 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 5:38 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for the person who killed 25-year-old De’Runnya Wilson.

Wilson was a wide receiver for Mississippi State and Wenonah High School.

Officers were called to a home at 2128 Northland Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson was killed Tuesday on Northland Avenue (Source: WBRC)
Wilson was killed Tuesday on Northland Avenue (Source: WBRC)

Relatives told officers Wilson was unresponsive inside the home.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you know anything about this case call Birmingham police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

