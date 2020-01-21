Cold weather persists through the week

Tuesday will be sunny and cold, so keep your warm jacket handy all day. Highs will top out in the mid-40s. Temperatures in the evening will fall into the 30s after sunset before bottoming out in the mid-20s overnight. Clouds will roll in on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Our next system will roll though on Thursday, giving us a good chance of rain on Thursday and early Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid-50s.