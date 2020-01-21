Battle of the Bands is back in South Mississippi.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Even though the event is a fun-filled competition, the event itself, organizers say, is holding fast to Dr. King’s legacy.
“Today is the battle of the bands, one of the final events of the weekend,” Michael Daniels said. “We always invite the Gulf Coast as well as the entire state. It’s all a part of what MLK wanted, keeping the dream going and keeping the legacy going as well as passing things on to other generations too.”
Mar’Kaja Ramirez, head drum major for the Alcorn State University Marching band, is celebrating Dr. King’s legacy the only way she knows how.
“For me it’s really just the best way that I think that I can celebrate it because I’ve been in band all my life," Ramirez said. “So, I don’t know any other way to celebrate such a significant day other than doing what I do best.”
For Alcorn State University Band Director Dr. Everson Martin, the Battle of the bands and MLK Day were made for one another.
“Well why not, right?" Martin said. “That was one of the greatest drum majors ever, right? So why not celebrate him in this type of capacity, with this type of event, with the battle of the bands, why not?"
Martin also noted that this event was one his band members enjoy. He said it was a tradition for them, and that they even traveled about four hours to be a part of it each year.
When the dust settles, and the best of the best has been crowned, event organizers hope the true message of the day rings clear.
“Hopefully today won’t be the only day that people celebrate MLK and what he stood for," Daniels said. “This is only one day out of the entire year. Hopefully people will take this day and live it throughout the course of the year, you know, live that dream.”
While no official winner is announced, those in attendance were able to “voice” their vote for the favorite band of the day.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.