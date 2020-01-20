Volunteers help Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center for MLK Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Pine Belt organizations within the community reached out to the Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center in Hattiesburg to assist with projects.
“We’ve had some playground work needed to get done, we needed to move our Toys for Tots items that were left over from the Christmas campaign," said Janet Baldwin, executive director of the Oseola McCarty Center. "Just a lot of items that we needed to get done that we really needed man power for.”
William Carey University organizations like the Student Government Association and William Carey Scholars view Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a day of service to reach out to the public and help those in need.
“On a day like this, just giving back and helping and just coming together as one, it’s basically a dream that he had envisioned,” said Kobe Wilson, a junior at William Carey.
The center is dedicated to the memory of Oseola McCarty, who was a washerwoman in Hattiesburg that became well known after she left a trust fund to the University of Southern Mississippi in the amount of $150,000 to help deserving students in need of financial assistance.
The Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center provides programs for kindergarten children through 12th graders in the community. Programs include after-school mentoring and tutoring, youth summer camps, healthy feeding programs and economic opportunity for students.
