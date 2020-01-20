Vacant building donated to Petal School District

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District just received big gift for it’s faculty, staff and students. A vacant building in downtown Petal will soon be revamped into panther pride territory.
The building is a former McDonald’s fast food restaurant and sits right next door to the school district’s central office on Central Avenue.
“We were able to acquire the property. It was gifted to us right before Christmas,” Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon said. “There are so many things we are looking to do with this building.”
Dillon said this is an opportunity for the district to expand its paw print as it’s in need of some extra space. The building will soon be used for many things, including meeting space for faculty and staff.
“In addition to that, there are some career and technical education opportunities for our students to be able to come over here and utilize that facility along with our special services students. After hours, we want to host camps. We want to look at a variety of camps we can offer students opportunities for enrichment and also do some summer camps as well,” said Dillon.
Before the building can open its doors, Dillon said you will notice a few changes to the outside.
“Right now, from a timeline standpoint, we are looking to do a little TLC to the building. Phase one is some exterior upgrades. The building has been sitting vacant for a couple of years now, so there is going to be some need for improvements there,” said Dillon.
Phase one will also consist of some upgrades and renovations to the inside of the building.
“I think it’s a multi-purpose space, and that’s what we like about it. We can do a lot with this facility, and we are very thankful this was gifted to our district,” said Dillon.
The goal is to have the building up and running this summer.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.