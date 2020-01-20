Sunny and cold to start your week

We started off this Monday morning quite chilly under sunny skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Skies will be sunny all day with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening, with overnight lows in the mid-20s. Cold and sunny weather will continue into Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will roll in on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Our next system will roll though on Thursday, giving us a good chance of rain on Thursday and early Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid-50s.