Search continues for two escaped Covington County inmates

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search continues for two of the three inmates that escaped out of the Covington County Jail last week.
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said 21-year-old Dylan Parr, 32-year-old Alexander Knight and 30-year-old Christopher Love escaped through a skylight around 10:45 Wednesday night.
Parr was captured in the Hot Coffee area on Friday with the help of K9 units and a Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter.
Perkins said the sheriff’s department is following leads to track down Knight, while the search for Love is being conducted by U.S. Marshals.
Knight was being held at the jail charged with commercial burglary, while Love was being held on a court order until a court date in Forrest County.
Perkins said Knight and Love are considered armed and dangerous.
If you spot the escapees or have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281 or dial 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.