3 prescribed burns happening in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The U.S. Forest Service is conducting three prescribed burns in South Mississippi on Monday. The burns are located in Forrest, Stone and Harrison counties.
The 950-acre Forrest County burn will be south of the Carnes community. Smoke will be noticeable around Forest Service Road 346 and New Hope Road.
The purpose of the burns is to reduce undergrowth that could fuel forest fires. The burns are also helping with the restoration of longleaf pines.
The Stone County burn is located at the Harrison County line. The burn will be 410 acres near Forest Service Road 456B. Smoke may be noticeable from U.S. Highway 49, U.S. Highway 67, De Soto Road and parts of the Tuxachanie Trail. Forest Service Road 456B will be closed periodically. The trail will remain open.
The Harrison County burn will be 500 acres located on Railroad Creek Road. This burn will also improve gopher tortoise habitat.
Crews and engines will be working in these areas today. Be sure to use extreme caution while traveling in these areas.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.