Pine Belt areas announce trash pickup schedule changes for MLK holiday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Cities and counties in the Pine Belt will make changes to their garbage pickup schedules due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The City of Laurel Works Department will be closed on Monday. Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday, as Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. The regular garbage schedule will resume on Monday, Jan. 27.
The City of Hattiesburg will observe the MLK Holiday as City Hall and other related offices will be closed, except for public safety. Garbage pickup services will operate by an abbreviated schedule that is available on their Facebook page.
Lamar County Sanitation will also be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
