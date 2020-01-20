2nd half pushes Rice past Lady Eagles

HOUSTON, Texas (WDAM) – Rice University junior center Nancy Mulkey scored 12 of her game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Owls held off the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at Tudor Fieldhouse.
The 6-foot-9 Mulkey, who was 6-of-6 in the final period, made 10-of-12 shots from the floor overall and grabbed 12 rebounds along the way to finish with a double-double.
USM (11-5, 3-2 Conference USA) led 24-23 after a turnover-filled first half, but wound up trailing by nine after Rice (11-6, 6-0) outscored the Lady Eagles 25-14 in the third period.
USM pulled within 65-56 in the final period, but would get no closer.
In the showdown between C-USA’s top two women’s basketball teams, Rice played without senior guard Erica Ogwumike, who is recovering from injury.
Ogwumike had been averaging 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds a game.
Senior forward Respect Leaphart led USM with 14 points and eight rebounds. Senior wing Alaire Mayze scored 11 points, and freshman guard wing Destiny Smith came off the bench for a career-high 10 points and three steals.
Sophomore forward Kelsey Jones added seven points and six rebounds and sophomore guard Daishai Almond had eight points and seven assists.
USM senior guard Shonte Hailes struggled to find her shooting touch, hitting jut three of 12 shots from the floor, including an 0-for-7 effort from 3-point range. She finished with nine points.
Rice sophomore guard Jasmine Smith backed Mulkey, going 9-of-11 from the field, and scoring 21 points. Smith also had five rebounds and six assists.
USM will welcome the University of Alabama-Birmingham (11-7, 3-3) to Reed Green Coliseum at 6 p.m. Thursday.
