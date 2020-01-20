Laurel events honor life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several churches, local leaders and members of the public attended the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast held at Morning Star M.B. Church in Laurel on Monday.
The theme for this year’s event was “Emphasizing the Color of Unity,” which included inspirational songs, prayer and the reading of scriptures.
Certificates of appreciation were given out during the meeting.
Pastor A.G. McSwain was on hand to greet guests who were attending the event and says the life and message of King’s has always been about loving one another.
“We have to realize that love will conquer all, and in a time when it seems like hate is trying to run wild, love will make sure that everything is set in place,” McSwain said. “When we love one another, we are following the golden rule, which is doing unto others as we would have them do unto us.”
Keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Scottye Holloway, from Mendenhall Ministries.
Meanwhile, across town at the Cameron Center, the Do You Know Foundation of Mississippi held their annual Youth Day and Prayer Breakfast event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Families gathered to hear poems, essays and speeches by the youth of the community honoring the memory of the civil rights leader.
The theme for this event was “Just Stand Up and Just Speak Out,” which gave the young people a chance to express their thoughts about the day and gave them a chance to grow in confidence through public speaking.
Event coordinator, Anthony Hudson, said that as a society, we must learn to work together in order to grow.
“You know, we have to take it from generation to generation to ensure that we never go backwards, we always go forward so we instill in our children what we know,” Hudson said. “Then they’ll carry it on to the next generation, so we have to continue to put out what he has done and that way we can move forward and advance as a society.”
Keynote speaker for the event was Judge Ronald B. Barnes.
This was the 32nd year for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast.
