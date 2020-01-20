Laurel City Hall hosts 32nd annual MLK Celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Hall hosted their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
The event honored the life of Dr. King and shed light to how much he influenced America.
Maurice McClendon said the event was to honor Dr. King’s achievements of non-violence protest during the Civil Rights Movement.
“It’s to remember and reflect on him by way of candlelight vigil and laying of the wreath, and we’re doing this in honor of his achievements of non-violence,” said McClendon.
Songs of praise and worship could be heard throughout the city hall, as several leaders from the community came and gave a speech on Dr. King and his life.
State Representative Omeria Scott says,
“Dr. King said that one day, Mississippi would be an oasis of freedom, so we know that Mississippi will lead the way,” said state Rep. Omeria Scott.
The event is sponsored by the Do You Know Foundation of Mississippi.
This marks the 32nd year for the service.
