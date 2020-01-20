Coroner: Inmate found hanging in cell at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate was found dead at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Saturday evening.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton recieved the call at 7:23 from MDOC Security.
Inmate Gabriel Carmen was found hanged in his cell at 6:41 p.m. in Unit 29.
Carmen was last seen personally by officers at 6:20 p.m. during a security check.
The officers noted that Carmen was angry and throwing feces on the wall in the hall. At 6:41 pm, a person that was cleaning the hall alerted the two officers that he was hanging, and they immediately ran to the cell to check on him.
They attempted to enter the cell, but the cell lock was jammed from the inside with a pipe that Carmen had removed from the toilet.
He was pronounced dead at 7:21 pm by Akeem Adebayo, MD.
Carmen was removed from the unit by MDOC medical staff and was transported to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy in accordance with state law.
Official cause of death and manner of death are pending autopsy results.
Burton also said in her statement:
“I recently saw a protest rally where victim’s families stated they were not advised by MDOC of the details surrounding the death of their loved ones. I was unaware that they were not given details, so I have personally spoken to Mr. Carmen’s parents to express my condolences and offer answers to their questions. Please keep the Carmen family in your prayers, as well as MDOC Staff, inmates, and their families.Any additional questions about this case, please direct to MS Department of Corrections.”
