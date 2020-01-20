Chiefs, 49ers to clash in Super Bowl LIV

(WDAM) _ One rode the arm and legs of one of the National Football League’s best playmakers.
The other hopped on the back of running back little known outside the confines of his fanbase and fantasy football.
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami after capturing their respective conference’s championships Sunday.
Behind the play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs reached their first Super Bowl in 50 years with a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s American Football Conference title game.
Trialing 17-7, Mahomes threw his second TD pass of the day to Tyreek Hill and then scrambled 27 yards for a score that lifted Kansas City to a 21-17 halftime lead.
A 70-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Sammy Watkins and a 3-yard touchdown run by Damien Williams in the fourth quarter gave the Chiefs plenty of cushion to earn a trip to the third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who had been a bulldozer for the Titans in two previous playoff games, was limited to 69 yards rushing and a touchdown.
In the National Football Conference championship game, San Francisco running back Rhaeem Mostert became the first player in NFL history to rush for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff game as the 49ers topped the Green Bay Packers 37-20 Sunday.
Mostert rushed for 220 yards, second only to Eric Dickerson’s playoff record of 248 yards in 1986. He became the first to rush for at least 150 yards (160 yards) and three touchdowns in the first half of a playoff game.
Mostert had been cut seven times and had only eight carries to show for his first three seasons in the NFL. But he led the 49ers with 772 yards rushing during the regular season and then pushed his performance to another level Sunday.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rogers wound up throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns. But he also three two interceptions and lost a fumble, and most of his production came after the 49ers had taken a 27-0 halftime lead.
His two TD passes gave him 40 scoring throws in the playoffs, breaking the franchise record of 39 held by former Packer great Brett Favre.
Two former USM standouts, quarterback Nick Mullens and defensive back Tarvarius Moore, will be heading to Miami with their 49ers’ teammates.
San Francisco will be making its seventh Super Bowl appearance and first since the infamous “Brownout” game against the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome following the 2012 season.
