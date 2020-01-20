Boil water advisory issued for Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall has issued a boil water advisory for more than 1,400 customers who receive water service through the city.
An alert from the Mississippi State Department of Health said the advisory was issued due to a loss of water pressure during scheduled maintenance of the city’s water system.
Anyone who gets their water through the Town of Sumrall is advised to boil the water vigorously for one minute before drinking until further notice.
MSDH officials say you should follow these guidelines if you’re affected by the boil water advisory:
Do Not
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
Do
- Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.