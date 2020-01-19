USM co-defensive coordinator headed to Louisville

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson will have at least one spot on his coaching staff to fill before the beginning of spring practice.
Hopson confirmed Saturday that USM co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Derek Nicholson had left the Golden Eagles after four seasons in Hattiesburg.
Footballscoop.com reported that Nicholson was heading back to the University of Louisville, where he coached outside linebackers/defensive ends in 2014.
Nicholson was on staff for Hopson’s final year as head coach at Alcorn State University and followed him to USM for the 2016 season as defensive line coach.
Nicholson spent two seasons coaching the defensive front before being designated as co-defensive coordinator and shifted to linebackers the past two seasons.
Nicholson, who starred at Florida State University, saw a knee injury end his playing career after college. He coached at high schools in North Carolina and Florida before coaching linebackers at the University of Akron (2013).
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.