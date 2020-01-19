Many USM construction projects nearing completion

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than $20 million in public and private construction projects at the University of Southern Mississippi are nearing completion.
Among them is a new volleyball complex near West 4th Street.
It’s a $7 million project paid for with private funds.
It has locker facilities for both the indoor and beach volleyball teams, as well as state-of-the-art training and weight rooms.
“We’re excited that the coaching staff will occupying this facility next week, so it’s been kind of a long time coming and it’s been over 16 months since we started the project, so we’re excited to be at the stage of completion,” said Chris Crenshaw, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities, Planning and Management at USM.
At Pete Taylor Park, another project for USM Athletics, is nearing completion.
It involves the installation of synthetic turf, and it’s being done at a cost of $1.2 million.
That work includes the building of a new outfield wall and new VIP seating.
Meanwhile, work is progressing on a $10 million renovation of the Joseph Anderson Cook Library.
Phase Two of that project is being wrapped up.
The library was closed before Christmas so mechanical work could be done, but it is scheduled to reopen Jan. 23.
A new academic center for student-athletes is also being built as part of the renovation work at the Cook Library.
It’s the Bower Academic Center, and the cost of that facility is just over $1 million.
Private funds are paying for that new center.
“We’re looking forward to the Bower Center being complete maybe late May or early June,” said Crenshaw.
And construction work around the McCain Library and Archives should wrap up in February, according to Crenshaw.
He says that project is about 45 days behind schedule, due to weather and other issues.
That’s a $1.9 million project.
