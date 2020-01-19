Hattiesburg Cultural Center hosts amateur photo competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Cultural Center hosted a photography competition and exhibit for photographers all over the Pine Belt.
The event was open to all ages. It includes two divisions: a child division and adult division.
Rebekah Stark Johnson talks about how the competition has grown with many amateur photographers coming to showcase their work from around the area.
“It’s for adults and children, and every year we do this it gets bigger and bigger, and people from anywhere, from Hattiesburg, Petal, Wiggins, Sumrall, Purvis, bring in there photos that they have done,” said Johnson.
Three judges attended the event to evaluate each photo.
“The professional judges come after we’ve hung the whole show and they choose a first, second and third place for each category in each division,” said Johnson.
The first place winner for the children’s division is Payton Waller and for the adult division is Roger Anastasio.
The judges will then choose a best of show award between the first place winners, and that person will receive a cash prize.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.