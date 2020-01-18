Intersection at Westover Drive and Oak Forrest Drive to temporarily close

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg announced it will be temporarily closing the intersection at Westover Drive and Oak Forrest Drive for a sewer project beginning next week.
The intersection will close beginning on Thursday, Jan. 23 after weather delayed the start of the project.
City Engineer Lamar Rutland said they have detour signs mounted up, and the detour will lead you down Weathersby Road and shoot out through Fourth Street. He said you should plan on adding 10 to 15 minutes to your route when driving around the Pine Belt.
Residents on Oak Forrest Drive will be able to access their homes.
The area is expected to be closed for approximately one week as upgrades are made to sewer lines for areas out west toward Turtle Creek Mall.
Rutland said the existing line is undersized and in need of replacement.
