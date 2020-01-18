Two more charged with capital murder in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged two more people with capital murder Friday in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Jamara Quadracus “Drake” Edwards.
A Hattiesburg Police Department official said members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a 16-year-old male from Hattiesburg and a 15-year-old female from Gulfport in the 5000 block of 28th Street in Gulfport on active warrants for capital murder.
Each was served a warrant in connection to the deadly shooting in the 1300 block of Corinne Street on Jan. 12. According to HPD, they will be charged as adults.
On Thursday, police charged 17-year-old Darrell Smith with capital murder in the shooting after arresting him during a traffic stop on Lincoln Road.
The department is not providing any additional details at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
