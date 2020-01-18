5th-ranked PRCC dominates Hinds, 96-58

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ A pair of 3-point baskets by sophomore guard Cameron Smith ignited an early 15-0 run that started the Pearl River Community College Wildcats to a 96-58 victory Thursday over visiting Hinds Community College.
The early run pushed the fifth-ranked Wildcats into a 21-9 lead at Marvin R White Coliseum. After a Hinds basket, PRCC ripped off a 10-2 run that gave it a 31-13 lead.
PRCC (12-0, 4-0 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ South Division) led 39-20 at halftime, and then smoked the Bulldogs 57-38 in the second half.
The Wildcats put six players in double figures, led by sophomore guard Tae Hardy, who finished with 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Sophomore forward Isaih Moore, a St. John College commitment, added 14 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Smith finished with 11 points, while sophomore guard Kelvin Allen, sophomore forward Jamarcus Jones and freshman guard Earl Smith scored 10 points each.
Jones added five rebounds and two steals while Earl Smith had three assists.
Hinds, which saw a five-game winning streak snapped, had just one player in double figures. Freshman guard Jordan Johnson scored 11 points and handed out four assists.
The Wildcats will welcome Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at 7:30 p.m. The Bulldogs (12-0, 3-0) picked up a 63-61 victory over Meridian Community College Thursday.
