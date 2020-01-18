Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There are several events happening in the Pine Belt over the next few days honoring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Sunday, Jan. 19:
- Martin Luther King Memorial Service at Second Baptist Missionary Church in Laurel - 8 a.m.
- Candle Light Vigil for victims of violence at St. Elmo Baptist church in Laurel - 3 p.m.
- Wreath Laying Ceremony for violence victims at the Jones County Court House - 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20:
- Martin Luther King Day prayer breakfast at the Thad Cochran Center in Hattiesburg - 7 a.m.
- Martin Luther King Day prayer breakfast Morning Star Baptist Church in Laurel - 7 a.m.
- Martin Luther King Day prayer breakfast Cameron Center in Laurel - 8 a.m.
- Hattiesburg-based Cooperative Energy employees will be volunteering in the Hattiesburg community for the second annual Cooperative Day of Service held in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day - 8:30 a.m.
- Mississippi Power’s Hattiesburg area employees will be volunteering with Edwards Street Fellowship Mission for a day of service to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. - 10 a.m.
- The Marion County Branch of the NAACP will have it’s annual Martin Luther King Day Parade at 1:00 p.m. Following the parade, a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Program will be held at John the Baptist Church in Columbia. A Massage of Hope will be delivered by James W. Crowell III, state treasurer of NAACP.
- The city of Laurel will hold its annual MLK Day parade at 2 p.m. followed by the battle of the bands.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.