Madison doctor arrested, charged with sexual battery of 14-year-old

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man has been arrested for one count of sexual battery after a concerned parent contacted police.
The parent said that they had discovered their 14-year-old daughter had been having inappropriate electronic communications with an adult.
Investigators learned that between December 2019 and January 2020 the man had inappropriate contact with the teen and allegedly committed sexual battery.
The accused has been identified as 49-year-old Neelesh Tipnis. According to The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s website, Tipnis is listed as a professor and medical doctor specializing in pediatric gastroenterology.
Tipnis is being housed at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance in Madison Municipal Court.
