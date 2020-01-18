Lady Eagles pick up nifty C-USA win at North Texas

DENTON, Texas (WDAM) _ Senior guard Shonte Hailes scored nine points in a 16-0, fourth-quarter run that sent the University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles past the host University of North Texas Mean Green, 65-57, Thursday night.
The Mean Green, who trailed for most of the first three quarters, took the lead late in the third quarter, going up by as many as five points twice in the final quarter. A layup by freshman guard Jazion Jackson left UNT up 54-49 with 8 minutes, 36 seconds, left in the game.
Enter senior wing Alaire Mayze, sophomore forward Kelsey Jones and Hailes, who combined for all the points in USM’s decisive run as the Mean Green went 0-for-8 with six turnovers over the next eight minutes.
Mayze lit the fuse with her second basket of the quarter, before Hailes made three baskets and three free throws and Jones contributed five points as the Lady Eagles took an 11-point lead with 25 seconds to play.
UNT senior center Anisha George turned in a three-point play to close the scoring.
USM (11-4, 3-1 C-USA) got 22 points nine rebounds from senior forward Respect Leaphart, with 18 of her points and seven of her rebounds coming in the first quarter.
Halies, who was shifted from off guard to point guard down the stretch, finished with 14 points, three rounds and seven assists. Mayze had 12 points, four rebounds and five steals and Jones added nine points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Lady Eagles came up with 12 steals as North Texas (7-10, 1-4) committed 19 turnovers.
The Mean Green got 15 points and three steals from freshman guard Randi Thompson. George had 13 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots and freshman guard N’yah Boyd added eight points, six rebounds and six assists.
The Lady Eagles will challenge the Rice University Lady Owls for first place in the conference standings. Preseason favorite Rice (10-6, 5-0) will welcome the Lady Eagles at 2 p.m. to Tudor Filedhouse.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.