Gun-rights activists gear up for show of force in Virginia, governor declares state of emergency

Thousands are expected to turn out for Monday’s rally in Richmond

A tally board records the votes of committee members during the meeting of the Senate Judiciary committee at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The Committee passed several gun related bills, including a ban on firearms at the state Capitol. (Source: Steve Helber)
By ALAN SUDERMAN and DENISE LAVOIE | January 18, 2020 at 9:13 AM CST - Updated January 18 at 9:32 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An unprecedented show of force by gun-rights activists is expected on Monday in Virginia.

They are angry over the state’s new Democratic majority leadership and its plans to enact a slew of gun restrictions.

Thousands of gun activists are expected to turn out.

Second Amendment groups have identified the state as a rallying point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of gun rights.

Authorities in Virginia are taking precautions since extremist groups have blanketed social media and online forums with ominous messages and hinted at potential violence.

