Carey’s Crusaders ranked 1st in 2020 SSAC poll

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) – Defending Southern States Athletic Conference tournament champion William Carey University was picked first in the 2020 SSAC Men’s Tennis Coaches’ preseason poll the conference office announced this week.
The Crusaders finished ranked fourth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics final 2019 top 25 poll.
WCU returns 2019 SSAC Newcomer of the Year, Elvyn Nguyen and 2019 Freshman of the Year, Akanit Pumjit.
Also returning: the doubles team of Daniil Klimov and Dominik Fritsche, who won the ITA NAIA doubles national championship in the fall.
"We are excited for another season." Carey coach Marc Lux said. “The fall was very special, winning a national championship, not just for our program, but also for the conference.
“The SSAC is one of the best in the NAIA. We have great coaches who have consistently improved their teams and hold leadership roles within the NAIA.”
Lux said the Crusaders’ depth and schedule should help come conference play.
“We added some key freshman to our squad and strengthened our schedule to be well prepared for our conference,” Lux said. “It doesn't matter what you are ranked at the beginning of the season, as it more reflects what you done in the past.
“We are looking only forward, work hard every day and take it match by match. As long as we put in the work, we will be happy."
2020 SSAC Men's Tennis Coaches' Preseason Poll
1. William Carey (Miss.) – 48 (6); 2. Middle Georgia State – 43 (1); 3. Mobile (Ala.) – 35; 4. Loyola (La.) - 28; 5. Martin Methodist (Tenn.) – 21; 6. Bethel (Tenn.) – 1; 7. Blue Mountain (Miss.) - 10.
