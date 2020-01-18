Carey picked to repeat women’s tennis success

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) – Defending Southern States Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament champion William Carey University was picked unanimously to repeat as the top team in the 2020 SSAC Women’s Tennis Coaches’ preseason poll.
The Lady Crusaders finished last season ranked No. 4 in the final National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics top 25 poll.
"I am very excited about this team,” Carey coach Marc Lux said. “We have talent, but in order to stay at the top, it will take a lot of hard work and discipline.
"We are returning five players from last year and everyone improved this fall. This year, again, multiple teams will have a chance to be the best in the conference. We have a good schedule, especially at the beginning of the year, which will prepare us for our SSAC matches. It will be a lot of close matches, but we will be prepared and ready for any challenge."
William Carey returns first-team All-SSAC selections Sabrina Goetzen, Wijitbanjong Pakkaro and Valeriya Shurbina .
2020 SSAC Women's Tennis Coaches' Preseason Poll
1. William Carey (Miss.) – 49 (7); 2. Middle Georgia State – 42; 3. Loyola (La.) – 32; 4. Mobile (Ala.) – 30; 5. Martin Methodist (Tenn.) – 22; 6. Blue Mountain (Miss.) – 11; 7. Bethel (Tenn.) – 10.
