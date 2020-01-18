Baseball icon Ron Polk to speak at Petal High

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Long-time Mississippi baseball icon Ron Polk will be the featured speaker during a fundraiser for the Petal High School baseball team.
The event, sponsored by the Petal High School Dugout Club, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the Petal Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from any Petal baseball player, Petal coach Shane Kelly, Brian Carlisle or J.J. Thoms at Magnolia State Bank in Petal.
Polk was long an ambassador for baseball in the state of Mississippi as much he was Mississippi State University’s long-time baseball coach.
A two-time National Coach of the Year, his Mississippi State teams won five Southeastern Conference regular-season crowns and five SEC Tournament championships and played in six College World Series.
Polk is one of three coaches to take three different teams to the College World Series, Georgia Southern University (1973), Mississippi State (1979, 1981, 1985, 1990, 1997, 2007) and University of Georgia (2001).
His 1,373 career wins ranks ninth among Division I baseball coaches with at least 10 years’ experience. His teams have made 23 NCAA Regional appearances and eight World Series trips.
Since 2008, he has been a volunteer assistant coach on the staff of University of Alabama-Birmingham baseball coach Brian Shoop, who used to be an assistant under Polk at MSU.
