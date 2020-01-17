17-year-old charged with capital murder in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a 17-year-old Thursday charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jamara Quadracus “Drake” Edwards.
Darrell Smith was taken into custody with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force during a traffic stop on Lincoln Road near 40th Avenue, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Smith was previously certified as an adult in court before being charged in connection to the Sunday night shooting, according to an HPD official.
Officers responded to reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Broadway Drive around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Investigators later determined the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Corinne Street.
Edwards, of Sumrall, was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said Edwards’ body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
