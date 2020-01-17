William ‘Dubbie’ White, longtime WDAM employee, passes away

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - William Melvin “Dubbie” White, a long-time employee and friend of WDAM 7, passed away Wednesday at the age of 75.
Dubbie worked at WDAM for more than 45 years, touching the lives of coworkers and viewers along the way.
He started working for the television station as a janitor in 1966 and worked his way up to be a camera operator. Dubbie accomplished all this with no prior background in television. He retired from WDAM in 2012.
“There never has been and never will be another person like Dubbie. Everybody loved him and his entertaining ways. He was also known for bringing fresh tomatoes every year to the station for ‘Mater Samich Day.’ He will certainly be missed,” said WDAM National Sales Manager Cindy Smith.
According to his obituary by Memory Chapel Laurel, Dubbie was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jewel White; parents-in-law, Clyde and Shorty Howard; twin sister, Betty Liverett; and brothers-in-law, Morris Holifield and Monty “Tater” Howard. He is survived by his wife of 53 years LaDonna White, who he lovingly called “his woman”; his son, Rafe White (Shannon); daughter, Poppy Herrin (Jason); past son-in-law, Ben Hullings; brothers-in-law, Al Liverett, Mike Howard (Karen), and Wayne Howard (Sophronia); grandchildren, Kris Alexander, T. K. and Ben Adams, Amber, Krysta, Matt, and Haleigh; six great grandchildren; and two special nephews, Chris and Blaine Holifield.
Dubbie was buried at Clark Cemetery in Jones County on Friday.
