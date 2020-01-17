Two Waynesboro men facing $1 million cash bond on drug charges

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police arrested two men in connection to drugs found in their possession during a routine traffic stop on Sunday.
During the course of their investigation, police used K-9 Officer “Jagger,” who detected the presence of drugs. Upon further investigation, police found 45 grams of crystal meth stuffed inside a sunglasses case located inside the vehicle.
David A. Bunch and Shannon L. Walters were taken into custody and charged with possession of an illegal substance and with trafficking.
Both men made their initial appearance before Wayne County Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman, who gave them each a $1 million cash bond for the trafficking charges and a $200,000 bond for the possession charges.
K-9 Officer “Jagger” was purchased in 2018 with funds raised by students from Wayne Academy.
