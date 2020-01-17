Traffic cleared on I-59 in Hattiesburg after medical emergency

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has reported that traffic has been cleared on Interstate 59 past U.S. Highway 98 near Columbia exit 65B after a medical emergency.
Hattiesburg police said emergency personnel responded to the emergency on the Rails to Trails crossing over Interstate 59 around 4:30 p.m. A man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said no further details will be released because it is not a criminal matter.
