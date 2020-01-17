Reports: Former USM coach Monken hired by University of Georgia

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Former University of Southern Mississippi head football coach Todd Monken has been hired to join the coaching staff at the University of Georgia, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reports.
According to Schlabach, Monken was hired to be the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator, while current play caller James Coley will transition into a different role.
Monken coached the Golden Eagles from December 2012 to January 2016 before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Monken coached USM from a one-win season in 2013 to a 9-5 record in 2015 and a Conference USA West division title. Current head coach Jay Hopson took over the program after Monken’s departure.
Monken coached in Tampa Bay through the 2018 regular season and joined the Cleveland Browns as offensive coordinator in Jan. 2019 under first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens.
Kitchens was fired by the Browns after just one year at the helm.
