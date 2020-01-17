Oak Grove basketball climbing state ranks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are several branches of the Steve Knight coaching tree leading high school basketball teams around Mississippi.
LaRon Brumfield scored 1,348 points in four seasons under Knight at William Carey. The 1994 WCU graduate has spent the last six years building his own program at Oak Grove.
“That’s one of the things we wanted to do when I got the job was start to build a basketball culture in this area so basketball can be big for the younger kids, younger generation [who] want to get excited about basketball,” Brumfield said.
The Warriors have built a 14-1 record in 2019-20. A recent string of victories over Hattiesburg, Petal and Meridian lifted Oak Grove to the No. 3 ranking in Mississippi according to Maxpreps.
“I think we got to stay focused,” Brumfield said. “I think we start looking too far ahead, we can get in trouble. I think if we start worrying about the playoffs we can get in trouble. Just want to keep it day to day like we’ve been doing, enjoy the success.”
