Much colder temperatures will arrive this weekend

A cold front will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday across the Pine Belt. No severe weather is expected at this time, but it will bring a screeching halt to our recent bout of mild temperatures. Temps will begin to fall after the frontal passage on Saturday afternoon and evening, dropping into the lower 40s by Sunday morning. Expect it to be mostly sunny and cold on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Lows Monday morning will be in the lower 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s Monday afternoon under sunny skies. Tuesday is expected to start off very cold with lows in the mid-20s and rise to only the mid-40s Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, expect another cold start to the day with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the lower 50s. A chance for rain returns Thursday with highs around 60.