Lt. Gov. Hosemann names 19 school leaders to Administrator Advisory Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann named 19 public school leaders from across the state to an Administrator Advisory Council Friday in an effort to seek input from Mississippi’s public educators regarding legislation impacting schools.
“For Mississippi to succeed, our public schools must succeed,” Hosemann said. “This requires us to listen to educators and address their needs. I look forward to working with this group and other administrators to continue advancing student achievement and supporting our schools.”
The Council includes educators from all nine regions of the state and includes administrators such as superintendents, principals, career and technical, special education and curriculum and instruction directors.
“One of the most important things we can do for educators is listen to them and remove barriers in the way of the important work they are doing,” Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar Jr. said. “By keeping this group and other education organizations in the loop, we can more effectively share ideas and implement better policy to support our schools and students.”
Among the 19 named by Hosemann were three Pine Belt educators, including Dr. Robert Williams, superintendent of the Hattiesburg Public School District; Helen Price, principal of Oak Grove High School in the Lamar County School District; and Charles Breland, superintendent of the Greene County School District.
The full Administrator Advisory Council consists of:
- Dr. Lee Childress, superintendent, Corinth School District (Northeast)
- Raymond Craven, assistant superintendent, Baldwyn School District (Northeast)
- Dr. Lenora Hogan, director, Millsaps Career & Technical Center (Golden Triangle) Starkville-Oktibbeha School District
- Dr. Cherie Labat, superintendent, Columbus Municipal School District (Golden Triangle)
- Dr. Howard Savage, principal, Quitman High School (East Central) Quitman School District
- Cody Killen, principal, Neshoba Central Middle School (East Central) Neshoba County School District
- Dr. Robert Williams, superintendent, Hattiesburg Public School District (Pine Belt)
- Helen Price, principal, Oak Grove High School (Pine Belt) Lamar County School District
- Charles Breland, superintendent, Greene County School District (Pine Belt)
- Wayne Rodolfich, superintendent, Pascagoula-Gautier School District (Coast)
- Nicole Menotti, director, Curriculum & Instruction (Coast) Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District
- Chad Shealy, superintendent, Vicksburg Warren School District (Southwest)
- Mickey Myers (*until retirement at the end of the 2020 School Year), superintendent, Lincoln County School District (Southwest)
- Dr. Jeremy Peagler (*after Superintendent Myers’ retirement), principal, Loyd Star Elementary, Lincoln County School District
- Lori G. Torrey, principal, Spann Elementary School (Capitol Area) Jackson Public School District
- Charlotte Seals, superintendent, Madison County School District (Capitol Area)
- Dr. Joe Nelson, superintendent, Clarksdale Municipal School District (Delta)
- Laquita Moore, director, Special Education (Delta) Tunica County School District
- Sherry Anderson, principal, Lewisburg Elementary School (North) DeSoto County School District
- Dr. Adam Pugh, superintendent, Lafayette County School District (North)
Hosemann also plans to name a separate advisory council in February consisting of teachers from across the state.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.