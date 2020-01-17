Hattiesburg Tigers playing competitive basketball

“[They’ve] been through the ringer, they understand what it takes to get where we are,” said Watson, whose Tigers rank No. 6 in the state according to Maxpreps. “And sometimes practice gets a little bit boring to them because we’re doing the same thing over and over. But we’re just trying to get their repetitions up and do the right thing. We’ve got some good games coming up and we’re looking forward to them. Just hopefully, we’ll get this thing together.”