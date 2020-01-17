Hattiesburg to restore historic Smith Drug Co. building on Mobile Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg officials announced a project Thursday morning that seeks to restore a historic building on Mobile Street.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, Hattiesburg Covention Commissioner Executive Director Rick Taylor and Mobile-Bouie Neighborhood Association President Melvin Williams joined Mayor Toby Barker to announce the planned purchase and renovations of the Smith Drug Co. building at 608 Mobile Street.
The Smith Drug Co. was a popular spot in the 1950s and 1960s and considered an important landmark because of its role in educating African-Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The drugstore was owned by Dr. Herman Smith.
The city plans to purchase the building, owned and maintained by Belinda and Harvel Harris over the years, for $20,000, if approved by the City Council on Jan. 21. Once purchased, the city will enter into an agreement with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission to manage and operate the building as part of the 6th Street Museum District.
“With lots of stories within its walls and a proud neighborhood as its backdrop, we believe that a building such as this with a rich history deserves an equally bright future,” Barker said. “Along with the Convention Commission, we are certain that this building has an opportunity to capitalize on the development of the E 6th Street Museum District as well as bring people and commercial activity back to Mobile Street.”
The Hattiesburg Convention Commission intends to renovate the site to preserve its history as a museum site. A soda fountain, like the one residents enjoyed in the drugstore’s heyday, will be installed for current and future generations to take in the building’s history.
“This Smith family was not only active in the medical field, but also in the area of education - educating many, many children [during their days of business]," Delgado said. "Smith Drug Co. is still standing on Mobile Street, and it is going to stand in its original grandeur soon.”
The renovated building will also be used for events, such as the Mobile Street Renaissance Festival and other community gatherings.
The city expects renovations to be complete by fall 2020.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.