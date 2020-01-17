Hattiesburg Fire Department receives Georgia-Pacific grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Georgia-Pacific has granted the Hattiesburg Fire Department $5,000 to be used for new equipment.
"It’s one way that we can be involved in our communities and give back to our communities and help equip local fire departments with the critical equipment they need,” said Jana Bryant, public affairs manager for Georgia Pacific.
This grant is funded through the Georgia-Pacific Bucket Brigade program, which awards fire departments that are located close to facilities.
“It’s a great need and a great partnership that we’ve had for a long time,” Bryant said. “It helps us support entities and fire departments that help provide critical service to not only our mills, but where our employees live and the surrounding community.”
Hattiesburg fire officials say the money will be used to get a fast attack ground monitor.
"It's a man-portable nozzle that flows about 500 gallons a minute,” said Battalion Chief Barry Collins. “It can be left on the ground and we can back away from it and leave it in place, that way we can reduce the hazard to our firefighters in large facilities that may have chemical releases or high heat."
HFD was one of 30 fire departments to receive this grant.
