Hattiesburg Clinic celebrates new facility

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Clinic celebrated its new Lincoln Road Family Medicine facility with a ribbon-cutting on Thursday. Guests were able to enjoy refreshments, entertainment and tour the facility.
The new clinic merged with the Lincoln Center Family Practice for the 22,0000 square-foot building. It has 15 exam rooms along with 12 providers.
“Primary care is definitely needed,” said Dr. Matt McClain, family physician. “There’s a greater role now than there’s ever has been before to meet the needs of the patient and also coordinate their care with their hospital doctors, with their specialists. So, there’s a great opportunity for us to serve the community.”
“Dr. McClain treats not just me, but my whole family,” said Jamey Davion. “And my father recently had bilateral blood clots. And so Dr. McClain was able to see him and treat him and get him to the appropriate providers.”
The new clinic is already open and ready to take patients.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.