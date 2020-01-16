Tim’s Two Cents: USM baseball coach Scott Berry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Scott Berry.
Berry, who will be entering his 11th season at the helm of the USM baseball program, has led the Golden Eagles to four consecutive NCAA Regional berths either through the Conference USA regular-season or tournament titles in that same span.
Players report Jan. 15. Tim and Coach Berry talk about the upcoming season, the expectations for the Golden Eagles and artificial surface that will debut at Pete Taylor Park in the 2020 season.
