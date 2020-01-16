Southern Station coming soon to Spirit Park on USM campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss Alumni Association is showing its dedication to the campus through the construction of a state-of-the-art, multi-use facility in Spirit Park.
Southern Station will sit in front of the south wing of M.M. Roberts Stadium. This facility will be for future students, current students and alumni to enjoy.
There will be a 34-foot by 24-foot stage with 1,250 square feet of event space behind the stage. It will house climate-controlled restrooms and a 275-square-foot space to use for storage, events and event preparation.
Construction on the facility started last month and is expected to be complete sometime in the Fall of 2020. This project is two years in the making and is the largest one-time investment made by the Southern Miss Alumni Association.
