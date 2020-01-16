Rain will end Saturday followed by much cooler temperatures

We started off this morning with dense fog and cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be cloudy today with hit-or-miss showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be in the low 60s this evening with overnight lows in the low 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-60s. A cold front will finally come though on Saturday. This will give us a good chance of thunderstorms, but it will also break the rainy pattern for us, too. Highs will be in the upper 60s. The sun will finally return as we go into Sunday through Monday of next week. Temperatures will be much colder with highs back down into the upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s. The cooler and sunny weather will last through the middle of next week before showers return next Friday.