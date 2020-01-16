MLB Players host MLK Camp in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Major League Baseball Players Trust will host the second DREAM Weekend camp tour in Mississippi during Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend.
Veteran MLB outfielder and philanthropist Curits Granderson, along with support from many other MLB players, founded the series to celebrate the life and contributions of Dr. King through free baseball camps for children in underserved areas to inspire them to follow their dreams.
DERAM Weekend will give young, aspiring players ages 6-18 the opportunity to develop their baseball skills in a five-station clinic, meet-and-greet opportunities with professional players, learn from a broad Q&A session and participate in a group photo to capture memories of the weekend.
Other past and present MLB players with strong ties to Mississippi will meet over MLK Jr. Weekend to host the three-city youth baseball camp in their respective hometowns and cities where they have family.
Here is the list of locations and times where the DREAM Weekend camp tour will stop:
- PERKINSTON - Saturday, January 18 from 9:30am-12pm Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - 51 Main Street Perkinston, MS
- HATTIESBURG - Sunday, January 19 from 9:30am-12pm Petal High School - 1145 MS-42, Petal, MS
- JACKSON - Monday, January 20 from 9:30am-12pm Jackson State University - 1400 John R Lynch Street Jackson, MS
The Players Trust is the collective charity of MLB players where they can contribute their time, money celebrity to call attention to important causes as they distribute more than $1.5 million in annual grants and programs.
To register your child for one the camp days and other additional information on DREAM Weekend, you can visit the website.
To learn more about the MLB Players Trust, visit here.
