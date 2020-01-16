MBI investigating shooting death of 17-year-old Ellisville girl

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old Ellisville girl.
Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila said 17-year-old Shealbie Ruffin was shot with a handgun north of Mount Olive on Highway 49 around 10:23 p.m. Tuesday.
An ambulance transported Ruffin from the scene to Forrest General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
DaQuila said Ruffin never regained consciousness and was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. Her body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy.
The circumstances of the shooting are not clear at this time.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.