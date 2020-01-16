1 hurt in crash involving Covington Co. school bus

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Covington County school bus on Thursday afternoon.
According to Covington County School District Director of Communications Gwen Hitt, students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no students nor the bus driver were injured.
The driver of the other vehicle involved was injured, Hitt said. That person was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
Hitt said the Covington County School District Police Department investigated the crash.
