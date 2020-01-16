Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former NFL player Steve Gleason has received the Congressional Gold Medal for his work as an advocate for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The medal is the highest civilian honored bestowed by Congress. The 42-year-old Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. He says receiving the Congressional Gold Medal represents some joy, some encouragement and some triumph for the tens of thousands of families living with ALS. Gleason has spent the years since his diagnosis helping develop and provide technology to help ALS patients live longer, more fulfilling lives.