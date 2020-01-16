Hattiesburg poultry plant to partially close Thursday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First processing and second processing personnel will not be operating a night shift at Mar Jac Poultry Thursday night due to mechanical problems.
All Debone, Marination, DSI, Shipping, Fresh/Frozen Stack off, maintenance, refrigeration, MDM and supporting groups will work their normal schedules, according to the company.
There may be some canceled shifts for the day shift on Friday, though they expect to be fully operational by the end of the day.
