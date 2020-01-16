Hattiesburg man sentenced for multiple car burglaries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - District Attorney Lin Carter announced the sentencing of a Hattiesburg man charged in multiple car burglaries Thursday.
Carter, the District Attorney for Forrest and Perry counties, said 31-year-old Tyrone Andre Madison was sentenced as a habitual offender and received the maximum sentence of seven years in prison for each of his three car burglary charges. He must serve the 21 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Hattiesburg police arrested Madison on June 13, 2019 in connection to a series of car burglaries between May 21 and June 13 in the Avenues. Carter said windows were smashed and items were stolen from the vehicles.
Through video footage and finger print analysis, Hattiesburg police named Madison as a suspect. Police arrested Madison as he was trying to sell a stolen laptop.
Carter said Madison also received a seven-year sentence for a commercial burglary committed on Nov. 29, 2018.
“Madison is a career criminal who went on a crime spree of theft and vandalism," Carter said. "I am proud of the Hattiesburg Police Depmiment, who did an outstanding job of solving these crimes and making such a quick arrest. These convictions and sentences will work in continuing to make Hattiesburg a safer place to live and raise our families.”
“My office will not tolerate the theft and destruction of property and criminals like Tyrone Madison need to understand we will use all the tools available to us to deter and punish anyone who commits these crimes," Carter added.
